Corrigan, Jeannette (nee Baskett), passed away; on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Devoted wife of the late William Corrigan; survived by her daughter, Kathie Sue and son-in-law, Norvin Breeck; sister Marie Washburn; niece Lisa Wright, and an extended loving family.Jeannette was a teacher and principal, faithful Eastern Star member, and a member of the Kirkwood United Methodist Church. Services: Eastern Star Service Saturday, JUNE 15th at 1:30 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 19 to June 12, 2019