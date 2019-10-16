Rapert, Jeannie

62, of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on October 8, 2019 at her home. The daughter of Donald E. and Kathryn Ann (Henderson) Davis, she was born February 24, 1957 in Bonne Terre, MO.

She is survived by: her husband, Allen Rapert; her son, Blake Rapert; her father, Donald E. Davis; and two brothers, Norman L. Davis and John M. Davis. She was preceded by a sister, Mary F. Davis and her mother, Kathryn Ann Davis.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2019 at Cornerstone United Methodist Church in O'Fallon, MO.