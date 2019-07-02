|
Schleicher, Jeannine I. Alive with Jesus on Monday, July 1, 2019. Loving mother of Michael (Tigger), Mark (Jodie), Paul (Carol), Susan Schleicher, Jane (Norbert) Lackner and Matt (Michelle) Schleicher; dear Grandma of Jeremy, Robin, Andrew, and Katie, Megan and Brendan, Sam and Michelle, Hannah, Jessica and Becca; Great-Grandma of 5 and soon to be 6; our dear sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, cousin and friend. Jeannine was a devoted Special Education teacher for the St. Louis City public schools for many years. She was also a faithful member of Redeemer Evangelical Church, since 1963. Services: Service at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, July 6, 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Redeemer Evangelical Church or Stray Rescue of St. Louis appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 2 to July 3, 2019