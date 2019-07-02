St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Schleicher, Jeannine I. Alive with Jesus on Monday, July 1, 2019. Loving mother of Michael (Tigger), Mark (Jodie), Paul (Carol), Susan Schleicher, Jane (Norbert) Lackner and Matt (Michelle) Schleicher; dear Grandma of Jeremy, Robin, Andrew, and Katie, Megan and Brendan, Sam and Michelle, Hannah, Jessica and Becca; Great-Grandma of 5 and soon to be 6; our dear sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, cousin and friend. Jeannine was a devoted Special Education teacher for the St. Louis City public schools for many years. She was also a faithful member of Redeemer Evangelical Church, since 1963. Services: Service at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, July 6, 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Redeemer Evangelical Church or Stray Rescue of St. Louis appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 2 to July 3, 2019
