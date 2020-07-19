Spector, Jeffrey Bruce

68, of Maryland Heights, MO, died on July 13, 2020.

Jeff was raised in University City, MO and graduated from U City High School in 1969. He attended SIU Edwardsville, where he received a BA in Education, and Webster University St. Louis, where he received an MA in Special Education.

Jeff married his love, Liz Tosi on August 7, 1977, and was happiest when with his large and loving family. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Liz Spector (nee: Tosi), daughters Andi (James) Martin, Becky (Josh) Hibbits, and his precious grandchildren Asher and Ryann Martin and Laney Hibbits; brothers-and sisters-in-law Barb Spector, Ralph (Jill) Tosi, Bob (Rita) Tosi, Barb (Steve) Hylla, Laura Tosi; nieces and nephews Adam (Jennifer) Spector, Paul (Anna) Spector, Dan (Colleen) Spector, Matthew and Alex Tosi, Scott (Jackie) Tosi, Jacob Tosi, Liz and Jennifer Hylla, and Bryce Kelly; great-nephew and nieces Josie, Charlie and Olivia Spector; and sweet fur-babies Aggie and Cora. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marcella Spector, and his brother Michael Spector.

Jeff was proud of his teaching career of over 30 years. He began as a math teacher at Normandy Jr. High, and then continued the majority of his career as a special education teacher at Parkway Central High School.

Jeff was also a beloved swim and water polo coach. He spent over 25 years coaching at Parkway Central. During that time he influenced, guided and mentored thousands of students who loved and respected him as a coach and as a person. After retiring from teaching, he continued coaching at Clayton High School and MICDS, then returned to Parkway Central, where he retired from coaching after 30 years.

Services: A celebration honoring Jeff will be planned at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics.

