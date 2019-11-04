Raymond, Jeffrey Charles

56, formerly of St. Louis, in Baltimore, Maryland. Passed away suddenly October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Beth Cohen Raymond, proud father of Seth James Raymond, much loved son of Alan (Myra Rosenthal) Raymond and Merle Alper (Arnold) Cole, dear brother of Amy (Tim Dale) and Greg (Brandi Fisher) Raymond. Beloved uncle, nephew, cousin, brother in law, son in law, neighbor, and friend to many.



Formerly a newspaper reporter, Jeff was known as the face and voice of the Baltimore Department of Public Works due to his many appearances on television and radio as well as in print and online media. His fairness and promptness in dealing with the media earned him respect among journalists, colleagues and friends. Jeff was a graduate of John Burroughs, an avid Cardinals fan, piloted airplanes, played catcher on local baseball teams, and marched in parades with decorated lawnmowers with his beloved Lawn Rangers.



Contributions can be made to the Garden of Eden at the JCC, the ACLU, or to the Bolton Street Synagogue in Baltimore, Maryland.