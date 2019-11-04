Jeffrey Charles Raymond

Guest Book
  • "I worked with Jeff at the Baltimore Daily Record. He was..."
    - Chet Dembeck
  • "Jeff was so bright, creative and always interested in..."
    - M. Teresa Schmiedeler
  • "I worked with Jeff years ago at Patuxent Publishing. He was..."
    - Deborah Engles
Service Information
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD
21208
(410)-653-8900
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
5100 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
5100 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
5100 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
5100 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD
Obituary
Raymond, Jeffrey Charles
56, formerly of St. Louis, in Baltimore, Maryland. Passed away suddenly October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Beth Cohen Raymond, proud father of Seth James Raymond, much loved son of Alan (Myra Rosenthal) Raymond and Merle Alper (Arnold) Cole, dear brother of Amy (Tim Dale) and Greg (Brandi Fisher) Raymond. Beloved uncle, nephew, cousin, brother in law, son in law, neighbor, and friend to many.

Formerly a newspaper reporter, Jeff was known as the face and voice of the Baltimore Department of Public Works due to his many appearances on television and radio as well as in print and online media. His fairness and promptness in dealing with the media earned him respect among journalists, colleagues and friends. Jeff was a graduate of John Burroughs, an avid Cardinals fan, piloted airplanes, played catcher on local baseball teams, and marched in parades with decorated lawnmowers with his beloved Lawn Rangers.

Contributions can be made to the Garden of Eden at the JCC, the ACLU, or to the Bolton Street Synagogue in Baltimore, Maryland.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
