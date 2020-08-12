Ruff, Jeffrey D. "Jeff"

entered into rest on Monday, August 10, 2020. Beloved husband of forty-five years to Kathleen; father of Kristin (Scott) Iezzi and Kimberly Westrich; grandfather of Isabella, Max, Genevieve, and Gwen; brother of Richard (Lisa); dear uncle and friend to many.

Jeff was a certified financial planner for thirty-five years and currently employed by Principal Financial. An avid Blues Hockey fan, he enjoyed traveling with his family, boating, and biking.

Services: A PRIVATE family memorial service will be held at a later date. A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.