Jeffrey D. "Jeff" Ruff
Ruff, Jeffrey D. "Jeff"

entered into rest on Monday, August 10, 2020. Beloved husband of forty-five years to Kathleen; father of Kristin (Scott) Iezzi and Kimberly Westrich; grandfather of Isabella, Max, Genevieve, and Gwen; brother of Richard (Lisa); dear uncle and friend to many.

Jeff was a certified financial planner for thirty-five years and currently employed by Principal Financial. An avid Blues Hockey fan, he enjoyed traveling with his family, boating, and biking.

Services: A PRIVATE family memorial service will be held at a later date. A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
