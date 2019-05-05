Watkins, Jeffrey Jay Jeff Watkins, age 65, passed away peacefully at his home in April. He was the son of Clifford Watkins and Barbara Henley, both deceased and is survived by step-mother Dorothy Watkins and step-father Dan Henley. He was the brother of Jody (deceased), Jennifer (Mike) Greer and step-brother of Ron (Cindy) Henley, Pat (Bob) Cooper and Tim (Sue) Hughes and friend to many. A graduate of Webster Groves High School, he was a proud St. Louis resident, always following the Cardinals. Jeff loved all cars, especially Buicks. An avid classic auto enthusiast and model car collector, he was a founding member of the St. Louis Gateway Buick Club.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019