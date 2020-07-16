1/
Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Gonder
Gonder, Jeffrey L. "Jeff"

entered into rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at age 56. Beloved son of the late Clifford and Dorothy Gonder (nee Lloyd). Dearest nephew of Betty L. Lloyd. Dearest boyfriend of Jill Rechtien. Dear cousin and friend to many. Jeff was a member of the Ancient Order of the Hiberians, St. Louis Symphony Chorus and Chaplain of South Side Brothers Lodge. He was active with Cornerstone Fellowship Church of the Nazarene and St. Mark's Parish. Memorials to the charity of donor's choice is appreciated.

Services: Visitation at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129) on Sunday (7/19) from 3 to 8 PM. Funeral Monday (7/20) 1:30 pm. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
