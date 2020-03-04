Goldenhersh, Jeffrey M.

March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Penny Goldenhersh; dear father and father-in-law of Josh (Sarah), Benji (Veronica) and Jonathan Goldenhersh; dear grandfather of Elijah, Sami, Grayson, Teagan and Mila Goldenhersh; dear son of the late Gilbert and the late Florence Goldenhersh; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Steven Goldenhersh (Debbie), Debbi Hartmann (Carl) and Muriel Zimring (Randy); dear brother-in-law of Nancy Mayer (Morrie), Irwin (Sherre), Ashley (Ann) and Howard (Phyllis) Loiterstein; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Wednesday, March 4, 2:00 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Gilbert Goldenhersh Memorial Fund at Post Polio Health International, 4207 Lindell Blvd. #110, St. Louis, MO 63108. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE