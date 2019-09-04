St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Jeffrey Neal Johnson Obituary

Johnson, Jeffrey Neal

Of St. Louis on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Loving husband of Marilyn Johnson (nee Noto); loving father of Jody (Joe) Huster, Bradley (Lisa) Johnson, Daniel (Christine) Johnson, Jennifer (Joe) Vinyard and Matthew (Kelly) Schumacher; loving grandfather of Kristine (Zachary), Matthew, Natalie, Derek, Sara, Isabelle, Brady; dear great-grandfather of Grant; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, September 4, 4-8 p.m. then to Southminster Presbyterian Church (10126 E. Watson Rd. 63126) for visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Foundation or DeGreeff Hospice appreciated. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
