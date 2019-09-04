|
|
Johnson, Jeffrey Neal
Of St. Louis on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Loving husband of Marilyn Johnson (nee Noto); loving father of Jody (Joe) Huster, Bradley (Lisa) Johnson, Daniel (Christine) Johnson, Jennifer (Joe) Vinyard and Matthew (Kelly) Schumacher; loving grandfather of Kristine (Zachary), Matthew, Natalie, Derek, Sara, Isabelle, Brady; dear great-grandfather of Grant; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, September 4, 4-8 p.m. then to Southminster Presbyterian Church (10126 E. Watson Rd. 63126) for visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Foundation or DeGreeff Hospice appreciated. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019