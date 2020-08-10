Marty, Jeffrey Paul

Jeffrey Paul Marty, 65, of Arnold, passed away Friday, August 7th, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, MO to Edwin P. Marty and Shirley (Kaye) Marty. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 4 years from 1974-1978.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Edwin, and his mother, Shirley. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Braswell) Marty and his daughter, Amanda (Trevor) Gruber.

Jeff was a loving husband and father, a kind and generous friend, and an honorable man who will be missed by many.

Services: A private interment ceremony will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in his honor to Shriners Hospitals for Children, an organization that he cared about very much.