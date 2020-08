Adkisson, Jeffrey Thomas Sr.

Dedicated family man and hard worker, was born on May 28, 1964 and died on July 31, 2020. Jeff, 56, of Granite City Illinois; passed away after battling Stage Four Lung Cancer. He is survived by his wife and 8 children.

Services: A visitation will be held at Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois on Thursday from 5 – 9 pm.