Moorehead, Jenean "Neanie"

age 89, of Glendale, Missouri, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Joplin Gardens in Joplin, Missouri following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Jenean was born on February 5, 1931 in Green Springs, Ohio. She was the daughter of Herman and Rita Oakleaf of Tiffin, Ohio. She grew up in Green Springs, Ohio graduating from Green Springs high school and attended Tiffin University. Jenean was united in marriage to Richard B. Moorehead on October 18, 1951 and was married for almost 64 years until his death on March 3, 2015. Jenean and Richard moved to Glendale, Missouri in 1966.

She was the loving mother of Geoffrey (Jennifer) Moorehead, Lisa (Greg) Howard and Tim (Konia) Moorehead, dear grandmother of Clare Zoeller (Vinny) and Kate Moorehead, Annie

Howard, Andrew and Bailey Moorehead, dear aunt of Sandy Binkley (Dennis), Larry Oakleaf (Cathy), Linda Novosel (Paul), dear sister of the late Eldon Oakleaf and dear grandmother of the

late Ross Howard.

Services: Jenean is to be laid to rest with her husband Richard at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A private service was held on Friday, September 25, 2020 under the direction of Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood Missouri. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.