Garavaglia, Jennie Emalia (nee Miramonti), 98 years old, of St. Louis, MO, passed away on February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Joseph Garavaglia (1915-1987). Jennie was a life-long member of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church and was a volunteer at St. Anthony's Hospital in South St. Louis County for many years. As a young woman, she worked for Hamilton Shoe Co. as an executive secretary and shoe model, appearing in national magazines. Throughout her life, she was known for her style, her quick and caustic wit, and her love of bowling. Jennie was born in Herrin, IL June 3, 1920 to Marcello Miramonti and Giuseppina Miramonti (nee Merlotti), recent Italian immigrants. At age 3, her parents moved to St. Louis and settled on The Hill, where she grew up speaking both Italian and English. Jennie is survived by her children, John M. (Betty) Garavalgia (nee Brasfield) of Wildwood, MO, Dr. Jan (Dr. Mark Wallace) Garavaglia of Anacortes, WA and Chuck Garavaglia of St. Louis County, MO, and was a loving grandmother of John Garavaglia, Allison Gribble, Alex Kowaleski, Eric Kowaleski and Maggie Garavaglia; and great-grandmother of Stella Garavaglia. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, March 1, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4:30-8 p.m. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary