Garegnani, Jennie

(nee Tedoni) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy Garegnani; dear mother of Barbara Morgan and James Garegnani; loving grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all.

Services: Funeral Mass Wednesday, November 13th 11:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave.; 63110. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation prior to mass from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Ambrose. If desired, memorial donations in Jennie's name may be made to The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill.