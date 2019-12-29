Janson, Jennifer Anne

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved daughter of Ben and Eleanor Janson (nee Rogers); loving sister of Andrew (Ellen) Janson, Dan (Kristin) Janson and Colleen (Joseph) Kinnison. Our dear niece, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: The family will greet visitors at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell (63108) on Friday, January 3 from 9:00 a.m. till the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Special thanks to the wonderful care givers at ARC St. Louis, 1177 N. Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Please no flowers, Masses or memorials to ARC appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.