MacKenzie, Jennifer Jane

(Welpton), on Oct. 1, 2019 at age 71. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bruce Murray MacKenzie of Kirkwood, MO; son Joshua Welpton MacKenzie (Jera) of Calgary, Canada, daughter Clare Helen MacKenzie of Collingswood, NJ; grandchildren Nathan Murray MacKenzie (Calgary) and James Benton MacKenzie (Collingswood); and sister Ann (Welpton) Fisher-Wirth (Peter Wirth) of Oxford, MS. She is predeceased by her parents John Benton Welpton and Irma Randall (Welpton) Mitchell and her sister Joan Elizabeth Shepard.

Jennifer is remembered by many as a great teacher, incuding 25 years at UMSL, published poet, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and dear friend.

Services include a graveside burial at Bellefontaine Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in addition to a memorial service at Eliot Unitarian Chapel, Kirkwood Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10:00 a.m. The family suggests gifts in Jennifer's memory to Heifer International or .