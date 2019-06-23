St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer L. Johnson Green

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennifer L. Johnson Green Obituary
Johnson Green, Jennifer L. Suddenly on Friday, June 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Samuel, Madelynn and Jackson Green; loving daughter of Jolene Wolf and the late Michael (surviving Mary) Johnson; dear sister of Laura (Chuck Watson) Coleman, Patrick (Linda), Timothy (Lori), John (Monica) Johnson, Michaela (Matt) Cockrum, Maggie (Jaime) Johnson, Katie and Connor (Mike) Kirk and the late Lee Johnson; dearest loving partner of Steve Kirdy; our dearest aunt, niece, cousin, Godmother and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, June 27, from 3-9 p.m. Interment will be held in private.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now