Johnson Green, Jennifer L. Suddenly on Friday, June 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Samuel, Madelynn and Jackson Green; loving daughter of Jolene Wolf and the late Michael (surviving Mary) Johnson; dear sister of Laura (Chuck Watson) Coleman, Patrick (Linda), Timothy (Lori), John (Monica) Johnson, Michaela (Matt) Cockrum, Maggie (Jaime) Johnson, Katie and Connor (Mike) Kirk and the late Lee Johnson; dearest loving partner of Steve Kirdy; our dearest aunt, niece, cousin, Godmother and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, June 27, from 3-9 p.m. Interment will be held in private.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019