Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
More Obituaries for Jennifer Gnau
Jennifer Lynn Gnau

Jennifer Lynn Gnau Obituary
Gnau, Jennifer Lynn Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Karl Gnau; loving mother of Krista Gnau, Katie (Mark) Schaeffer, Adam (Anna) Gnau, Kiley and Maddie Gnau; dearest grandmother of Ava Buckingham, Gus, Oliver, Hazel and Everett Gnau and Amalia Schaeffer; dear cousin and friend to many. Jennifer Gnau was the kindest, most generous soul. She will be dearly missed. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, April 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Justin Martyr Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Peregrine Society. Visitation Friday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
