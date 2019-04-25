|
Gnau, Jennifer Lynn Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Karl Gnau; loving mother of Krista Gnau, Katie (Mark) Schaeffer, Adam (Anna) Gnau, Kiley and Maddie Gnau; dearest grandmother of Ava Buckingham, Gus, Oliver, Hazel and Everett Gnau and Amalia Schaeffer; dear cousin and friend to many. Jennifer Gnau was the kindest, most generous soul. She will be dearly missed. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, April 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Justin Martyr Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Peregrine Society. Visitation Friday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019