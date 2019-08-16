St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Committal
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Jennifer Lynne Fambrough Obituary

Fambrough, Jennifer Lynne

(Wasem) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Dear daughter of Dennis and Rosemary Wasem. Dear sister of Mike (Marli), Abigail, Monica, and the late Dennis Wasem. Dear aunt of Dennis, Victor, and Amarie. Dear niece, cousin, and friend. Glory to God for Jennifer's presence in our lives.

Services: Funeral service will be Sunday, August 18, 2:30 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. in Kirkwood followed by visitation until 6:00 p.m. Interment will be Monday, meet at Bopp Chapel at 9:45 a.m. for procession to Calvary Cemetery for 10:30 a.m. committal service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
