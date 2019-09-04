Schneider, Jerald "Jerry"

September 2, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Barbara Schneider; dear father and father-in-law of Ryan Schneider (Catherine) and Heather Battison (Logan); dear grandfather of Logan and Liam Schneider and Henry and Faraday Battison; dear brother and brother-in-law of William "Bill" Schneider (Sharon) and late Ronald Schneider (Sharon); dear brother-in-law of Joyce Lipkin (Steve) and Lary Block (Mary Jane); dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Thursday, Sept. 5, 10:00 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. Memorial Contributions preferred to , 9370 Olive Blvd., St Louis, MO 63132. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE