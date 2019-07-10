Spieker, Jeremy 37, of St. Louis passed away on July 4th, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1982 in St. Louis, MO to Albert Spieker and Loretta Spieker. Loving husband of Mary Handrahan, dear father of Jeremiah Spieker, cherished brother of Jason Spieker and Patricia Spieker, fun uncle to Logan Spieker and Maxwell Swank, and friend to everyone he met. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church 3140 Meramec Street, 63118 from 9:00 am - 10:00am. A Memorial Mass will immediately follow at 10:00 am. Alternativefuneralcremation.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019