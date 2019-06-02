|
Henzler, Jerome A. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Sherry Henzler (nee Blanner); dear father of Carol Underhill, James (Cortina) and Mark (Mary Kay) Henzler; dear grandfather of Courtney and Grant Underhill, Gerard, Philip, Luke and Jacob Henzler; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, June 4, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The or Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019