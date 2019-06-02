St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Jerome A. Henzler

Jerome A. Henzler Obituary
Henzler, Jerome A. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Sherry Henzler (nee Blanner); dear father of Carol Underhill, James (Cortina) and Mark (Mary Kay) Henzler; dear grandfather of Courtney and Grant Underhill, Gerard, Philip, Luke and Jacob Henzler; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, June 4, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The or Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
