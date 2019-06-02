|
|
Haas, Jerome C. Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jacklyn Jacki C. Haas (nee Secrest); loving father of Michael (Linda) and Mark (Arlene) Haas; dear grandfather of William Haas, Daniel (Julia) Toscano, Melissa, David (Kendra), Robert (Krista) and Grace Haas, Patti (Nick) McIntyre and the late Nicholas Toscano; special partner of Ann Bevard and her children, Colleen (the late Matthew) Chapin, Tim (Pam) Bevard, Kelly (Donald) Smith, Steve (Georgia) Bevard and their children; dear grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 4, 3:30 to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 5, 12 noon until service at 1 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Louis Zoo Friends or appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 2 to June 3, 2019