St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Haas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome C. Haas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerome C. Haas Obituary
Haas, Jerome C. Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jacklyn Jacki C. Haas (nee Secrest); loving father of Michael (Linda) and Mark (Arlene) Haas; dear grandfather of William Haas, Daniel (Julia) Toscano, Melissa, David (Kendra), Robert (Krista) and Grace Haas, Patti (Nick) McIntyre and the late Nicholas Toscano; special partner of Ann Bevard and her children, Colleen (the late Matthew) Chapin, Tim (Pam) Bevard, Kelly (Donald) Smith, Steve (Georgia) Bevard and their children; dear grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 4, 3:30 to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 5, 12 noon until service at 1 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Louis Zoo Friends or appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 2 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now