Schneider, Jerome D.

died on June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty (Goldberg) and the late Jean (Wenneker); dear father and father-in-law of Dr. Robert (Justin) Schneider; dear grandfather of Sarah (Andrew) Carlson, Benjamin (Pushpha) Schneider, Jeremy (Allison) Schneider; dear brother and brother-in-law of Harold (Dorothy) Schneider, the late Lillian Hoffman Busch, and the late Bertha Schrenzel; brother-in-law of Anna Lee Nissenholtz; beloved great grandfather of Graham, Rhys, Leena, Holden, Audrey, and Asha; father of Laurie (Barry) Light; and grandfather of Rebecca Light.

The family appreciates the loving care provided by Parc Provence and Heartland Hospice.

Services: Private graveside service Monday, June 29 at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol. Memorial contributions preferred to Jewish Federation of St. Louis COVID-19 Community Response Fund; Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center of Washington University; Humane Society of Missouri; or the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE