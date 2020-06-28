Jerome D. Schneider
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Schneider, Jerome D.

died on June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty (Goldberg) and the late Jean (Wenneker); dear father and father-in-law of Dr. Robert (Justin) Schneider; dear grandfather of Sarah (Andrew) Carlson, Benjamin (Pushpha) Schneider, Jeremy (Allison) Schneider; dear brother and brother-in-law of Harold (Dorothy) Schneider, the late Lillian Hoffman Busch, and the late Bertha Schrenzel; brother-in-law of Anna Lee Nissenholtz; beloved great grandfather of Graham, Rhys, Leena, Holden, Audrey, and Asha; father of Laurie (Barry) Light; and grandfather of Rebecca Light.

The family appreciates the loving care provided by Parc Provence and Heartland Hospice.

Services: Private graveside service Monday, June 29 at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol. Memorial contributions preferred to Jewish Federation of St. Louis COVID-19 Community Response Fund; Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center of Washington University; Humane Society of Missouri; or the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved