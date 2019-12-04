Lee, Colonel Jerome Daniel 'Jerry'

On Friday, November 22, 2019, Jerome 'Jerry' Lee, beloved former St. Louis County Police Chief, passed away at the age of 71.

Services: The Funeral Mass for Colonel Lee will be celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Lindell at Newstead on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials be made to The Backstoppers.The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Thursday, December 5, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

