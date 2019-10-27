Jerome Francis Martin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Francis Martin.
Service Information
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO
63132
(314)-994-3322
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland
3854 Flad Ave
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Wake
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Missouri Athletic Club Downtown
405 Washington Ave.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martin, Jerome Francis

passed 10/24/19. Beloved husband of Diane Martin (nee MacDonald); loving father of Claire Morgan Martin, Catherine Lavery Martin, Charles Edward (Morgaine) Martin and the late Francis Cantwell Martin; brother of Michael (Gloria) Martin, James (Clare) Martin, Nellie (Ted) Szkutak, and Nancy Martin. In blessed memory of the late Thomas (Maureen) Martin, Patricia Flanagan, Harvey (Jan) Martin, John (Kathy) Martin, Dr. Daniel (Mary Lou) Martin, Mary Catherine Martin, and Dr. Thomas and Catherine (Lavery) Martin. "JerMan" was a beloved husband, father, uncle, Santa Claus, friend and veteran. Jerry was a dedicated, fun-loving friend and family member who never met a stranger. Jerry will be remembered for his BBQ, Boater, a connector, and jokester.

Services: Funeral 10 a.m. Monday, St. Margaret of Scotland, 3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Irish Wake and Visitation to follow 12 noon - 4 p.m. at Missouri Athletic Club Downtown, 405 Washington Ave. 63102. Private burial with family Tuesday, October 29 in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Carmelite Sisters at St. Agnes Home. Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 994-3322
funeral home direction icon