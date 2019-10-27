Martin, Jerome Francis

passed 10/24/19. Beloved husband of Diane Martin (nee MacDonald); loving father of Claire Morgan Martin, Catherine Lavery Martin, Charles Edward (Morgaine) Martin and the late Francis Cantwell Martin; brother of Michael (Gloria) Martin, James (Clare) Martin, Nellie (Ted) Szkutak, and Nancy Martin. In blessed memory of the late Thomas (Maureen) Martin, Patricia Flanagan, Harvey (Jan) Martin, John (Kathy) Martin, Dr. Daniel (Mary Lou) Martin, Mary Catherine Martin, and Dr. Thomas and Catherine (Lavery) Martin. "JerMan" was a beloved husband, father, uncle, Santa Claus, friend and veteran. Jerry was a dedicated, fun-loving friend and family member who never met a stranger. Jerry will be remembered for his BBQ, Boater, a connector, and jokester.

Services: Funeral 10 a.m. Monday, St. Margaret of Scotland, 3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Irish Wake and Visitation to follow 12 noon - 4 p.m. at Missouri Athletic Club Downtown, 405 Washington Ave. 63102. Private burial with family Tuesday, October 29 in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Carmelite Sisters at St. Agnes Home.