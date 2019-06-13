Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Fred Levy M.D.. View Sign Service Information Berger Memorial Chapel 9430 Olive Blvd St Louis , MO 63132 (314)-361-0622 Send Flowers Obituary

Levy, Jerome Fred, M.D. June 12, 2019. Dr. Jerry Levy passed away peacefully in his home on June 12, 2019. Jerry was the beloved husband of Judith Weiss Levy and father of Rebecca Levy Williams (Dr. Seth) and grandfather of Henry Williams; the adored father, with Marilyn Newstadt Schlitter, of JoAnne Levy (Jim Thomeczek), the Honorable Ellen Levy (Carl Desenberg), Jerry Lundsgaard, Nancy Levy, and David Levy (Stephanie Kurtzman); the amazing grandfather of Samantha Wendling (Mickey); Jake, Jerry, Mari, and Josh Thomeczek; Miranda and Bradford Siwak; Alex Schlitter; and Lathan, Ansel, and Hanya Levy; the loved great-grandfather of Brennan, Luca and Teddy Wendling; dear brother of the late Monroe Levy (Constance); and a cherished uncle, cousin and friend to so many. Jerry was the ultimate Renaissance man, a believer in lifelong learning, and a joy to know. Over his life, he pursued a broad range of interests with passion and commitment, mastering photography, ceramics, snow skiing and art collecting. Jerry was born to the late Hyman and late Anne Brick Levy on September 19, 1934. After graduating in record time from University City High School, he entered Washington University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu, graduating Phi Beta Kappa with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. At just age 19, Jerry entered the Washington University School of Medicine. After graduating in 1958, he became Chief Resident in Surgery at Barnes Hospital, Board-certified by the American Board of Surgery in 1965, and an American College of Surgeons Fellow in 1966. The early days of his private practice at Barnes Hospital were interrupted when he was drafted during the Vietnam War to serve as a Captain in the United States Army , primarily with the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Upon his return to Barnes Hospital in 1968, his practice flourished. He became one of the first Barnes surgeons to perform laparoscopic surgery to remove gallbladders. He eventually focused his practice on treating patients with breast cancer , and he became one of the first surgeons to perform immediate reconstruction following a mastectomy. He also wrote and published a book entitled Your Breasts, a book aimed at educating lay audiences in breast care. Over the years, he was proud to serve as Instructor in Surgery, then as Assistant and Associate Professor in Clinical Surgery, and finally Emeritus Professor of Surgery, all at the Washington University School of Medicine. After retiring in 2007, Jerry obtained his Master's in Liberal Arts from Washington University and was featured as one of the University's outstanding graduates of 2010. During his retirement, Jerry stayed remarkably active and busy. He continued traveling the world, expanding his lifelong love of photography to true artistry, photographing nudes in nature. At age 75, he became a Bar Mitzvah, in part to model lifelong learning for his children and grandchildren. He cherished his family and friends, and loved his time in Idaho. He was endlessly curious and creative, and never lost sight of his humble beginnings. After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Jerry fought remarkably long and hard, maintaining his positive outlook and concern for others to the very end. Special thanks are due to Jerry's caregivers during this fight, with special appreciation to the doctors and staff at the Siteman Cancer Center and to the special caregivers at Nurses for You Amy LeCave, Jenn Leuck, Dawn Parrish, Prentice Turner and Melissa Cunningham - who cared for him with true compassion. Services: Funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at Congregation Temple Israel, #1 Alvan D. Rubin Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141. Interment follows at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois, St. Louis, MO. There is no visitation before the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to Congregation Temple Israel, P.O. Box 790379, St. Louis, MO 63179-0379; St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis, MO 63110-1380; Siteman Cancer Center, CB 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105; or a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Vietnam War Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

