Service Information Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc 519 Philadelphia Pike Wilmington , DE 19809 (302)-762-0334 Memorial service 1:00 PM Congregation Beth Shalom 1801 Baynard Boulevard Wilmington , DE View Map Shiva 7:00 PM Grossman home Shiva 7:00 PM Grossman home Memorial Mass 7:00 PM St. Ann Catholic Church 2013 Gilpin Avenue Wilmington , DE View Map Obituary

Grossman, Jerome Jerry Kent Age 66, of Wilmington, DE passed away July 3, 2019 after a brief, courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving and supportive family and a large network of friends and colleagues. Aptly born on tax day, April 15, 1953, Jerry graduated from Horton Watkins (Ladue) High School in St. Louis, MO, and ventured east to attain both his BA (Cum Laude, Alpha Sigma Nu) and JD/LLM degrees from Georgetown University, where he remained a loyal alumnus and fierce Hoyas basketball fan. Upon graduation, he returned to Missouri, where he worked as a CPA for Arthur Anderson before beginning a long, successful legal career as an associate with the Wilmington law firm of Murdoch & Walsh, PA in 1977. Two years later, Jerry rose to director of the firm under the tutelage of his beloved mentor, Converse Connie Murdoch, who was one of the first specialized tax practitioners in Delaware. In 1988, Jerry joined Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP as a partner, where he expanded the firm's tax practice to include advising and representing many closely-held family businesses. Admitted to the Delaware and Missouri Bar Associations, Jerry practiced before the DC Court of Appeals and the Delaware US District Court. Widely recognized as a leader in his field, Jerry was a past President and Tax Committee Chair for the Delaware Society of CPA's. Acknowledged as a Delaware Super Lawyer based on peer ratings, Jerry was also named a Top 100 Attorney by Worth Magazine, which noted he ¢$ºrepresented the very finest the profession has to offer. He was also recognized by the Delaware Office of Child Advocacy for his long-time volunteer commitment to representing neglected and abused children. Guiding Jerry throughout his life was his pledge to absolute integrity; to treating others with care and respect; and to service of God and community. Jerry was a man of deep religious conviction, and devoted immeasurable hours of public service and leadership to numerous organizations and foundations, among them: Congregation Beth Shalom, the Bernard and Ruth Siegel Jewish Community Center, the Jewish Federation of Delaware, Jewish National Fund, The Milton & Hattie Kutz Foundation, and the St. Thomas More Legal Society. He was a longtime member of Congregation Beth Shalom, while also attending Catholic services with his wife, Susan. Preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Grossman and Myra Barnholtz Grossman; Jerry is survived by his devoted wife, Susan; sister, Elaine Melnick (Sandy); daughters, Hannah Singerman (Dan) and Marni Grossman; mother to his daughters, Debbie Grossman; grandchildren, Sivan and Rahm; stepson, Hunter Darrouzet (Lindsey); niece, Allie Kirchberg (Brady), nephew, David Melnick (Lindsay); and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services: A Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1801 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be observed 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7 and Monday, July 8 at the Grossman home. A Memorial Mass will be 7:00 p.m, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 2013 Gilpin Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. Anyone wishing to honor Jerry's life may make a contribution to The Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Center, NY 11570 (





