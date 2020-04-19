Jerome Koerber
Koerber, Jerome Born 12-23-1927; Died 4-15-2020 His beloved late wife of 66 years Phyllis P. Koerber (nee Gray); dear father and father-in-law of Jacqueline (Mark) Witte, David (Christine) Koerber, Sandra Felt, Mary (Tom) Grubbs, Lisa (Mark) Thornton; dear grandfather of David (Julie) Koerber, Lauren (Tom) Ream, Tim (Andrea) Koerber, Adam (Tara) Felt, Sarah (David) Ivinson, Rebecca (Louis) Leake; dear great-grandfather of Mark, Zachary, Samuel, Joshua, Rosalie, Kaylea, Tallis, Aubrey, Tommy, Raelyne, Luella, and late Brynley; dear brother of late Marie Borgmeyer, Mildred Bielecki, and Edward Koerber; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Mother of Good Counsel Home, 6825 Natural Bridge, St. Louis Mo 63121 or Catholic Charities of St. Louis, Missouri. Services: Private services. A celebration of Jerome's life will be at a later date. Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
