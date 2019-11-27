Lee, Colonel Jerome Daniel 'Jerry'

Jerome 'Jerry' Lee, beloved former St. Louis County Police Chief, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 71.

Jerry was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 22,1948, son of James Joseph and Mary McAuliffe Lee. Jerry was the youngest of five children. Jerry attended Saint Louis University High School and received his Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from St Louis University.

Jerry's life was wholly committed to serving his community with excellence and integrity. He knew as a young man he wanted to serve in the police force and never wavered. He served the citizens of St. Louis County for over 39 years in various commands including: Tactical Operations, Staff Services, Criminal Identification and Drug Enforcement, Division of Patrol, Division of Operational Support, and Division of Criminal Investigation.

From 2004 until 2009, he was honored to serve as the Chief of Police. He then served as Missouri Public Safety Director for 3 years before his retirement.

Jerry will be remembered by colleagues as an admirable chief and distinguished leader, but most of all as a great man and loyal friend. He was a consummate gentlemen. His 'war stories' were the best. His confidence and strength were quiet (mostly), but immovable. As he followed his purposeful path up the ranks as a public servant, he always remained humble. He will be deeply missed by his beloved friends, colleagues and family.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Lee, his brother, John Lee (Sophie), his many adoring nieces and nephews, his loving friend Mary Catherine Sack and her daughter Christina, with whom his beloved dog Jack will live.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Joseph 'Joe' Lee (Isabel surviving), Mary 'Joy' Lee and James 'Happy' Lee (Leah surviving).

Services: The Funeral Mass for Colonel Lee will be celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Lindell at Newstead on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials be made to The Backstoppers.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Thursday, December 5, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

