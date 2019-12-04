Colonel Jerome "Jerry" Lee (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "A true gentleman. He will be missed by all."
  • "I humbly thank God for allowing me to know Chief Jerry..."
    - Kimberly Kowalski
  • "I will always remember Jerry as a friend and great leader...."
    - Steve Zielinski
  • "So sorry to see this. I have known Jerry Lee for years. Ran..."
    - KENNETH DRESCHER
  • "An exceptional leader and an even better friend."
    - Don Daniel
Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis
Lindell at Newstead
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lee, Colonel Jerome Daniel 'Jerry'

On Friday, November 22, 2019, Jerome 'Jerry' Lee, beloved former St. Louis County Police Chief, passed away at the age of 71.

Services: The Funeral Mass for Colonel Lee will be celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Lindell at Newstead on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials be made to The Backstoppers.The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Thursday, December 5, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
bullet Police Officers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.