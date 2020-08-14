1/1
Jerome Myrle "Jerry" Hindes
Jerome (Jerry) Myrle Hindes Sr. passed away peacefully the afternoon of July 31st, 2020, 8 years after the death of his beloved wife Betty Jean Risk-Hindes whom he met while serving in the US Army in France. Son of Erwin and Gertrude Hindes, father of Jerry Jr, Ted, Anna and John. Beloved brother of Dick and Bob Hindes, cherished grandfather of Eric, Heather, David, Matthew, and great-grandfather of Nathan and Elliott. Beloved uncle and friend, Jerry loved traveling, singing barbershop, and was always known for his cheerful and kind personality. Online memorial at

https://tinyurl.com/y3hpa9pn.

Services: Memorial service at St. Joseph Parish in Manchester on August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2020.
