Dinges, Jerome "Jerry" Neal

of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Dinges; cherished son of the late Jerome Dinges and Myra "Bobbie" Boschert. Devoted stepfather of Chris (Jen) Goellner, and Lara (Tom) Boarman; loving grandfather of Drew (Molly) Goellner and Paige (Danny) Maschmeier.

Jerome proudly served in the United States Army National Guard. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and traveling. Jerome was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Jerome's name to Mother of Good Counsel.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Please call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com