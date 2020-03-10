Novack, Jerome

March 7, 2020. Beloved father of Glenn Novack (Victoria Emery), Marcia Tobin (Marc Levinson), Phyllis Lowe and Judy Novack (Herb Trost); dear grandfather of Leah Hodge (Jessie), Cameron Novack, Jason Lowe (Rachel) and Melanie Barney (Karlos); dear great-grandfather of Brennan, Decklan, Mason and Ava; predeceased by parents Morris and Lillie Novack and three sisters; former husband of Nancy Gallop Novack. Jerry was a Master Mason and Shriner. He was a business owner, magician, comedian, actor and impersonator.

Services: Graveside service Thursday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE