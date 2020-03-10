Jerome Novack

Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery
650 White Road
Obituary
Novack, Jerome

March 7, 2020. Beloved father of Glenn Novack (Victoria Emery), Marcia Tobin (Marc Levinson), Phyllis Lowe and Judy Novack (Herb Trost); dear grandfather of Leah Hodge (Jessie), Cameron Novack, Jason Lowe (Rachel) and Melanie Barney (Karlos); dear great-grandfather of Brennan, Decklan, Mason and Ava; predeceased by parents Morris and Lillie Novack and three sisters; former husband of Nancy Gallop Novack. Jerry was a Master Mason and Shriner. He was a business owner, magician, comedian, actor and impersonator.

Services: Graveside service Thursday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
