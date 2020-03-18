Klipsch, Jerome Otto

79, of Byrnes Mill, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Jerry was born in St. Louis on May 11, 1940 to the late Charles and Clara Ann Klipsch. He married Joan Ann Norman on January 22, 1966. She preceded him in death in 2016. Jerry is survived by a son, Thomas Klipsch (Teresa), of Edwardsville, and a daughter, Susan Klipsch, of Pacific, and two brothers, Charles Klipsch and Bernard Klipsch. In addition to his wife and parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a sister, Clarann.

Jerry spent time as a navigator in the United States Air Force. He then went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Louis University and Master's degrees in Computer Resource Management and Finance from Webster University. He retired from Northrop Grumman in 2008.

Jerry has served the city of Byrnes Mill as Alderman since 1996. He was a strong, proud supporter of the city until his death.

Jerry was a member of the American Legion Post 783 and an honorary member of the Missouri Sheriffs' Association.

He was passionate about golf and enjoyed his regular golf outings.

Services: Per Jerry's wishes, he will be cremated and buried next to his wife of 50 years at Jefferson Barracks, with a small private service. For those wishing to do so, memorials may be made to the or ASPCA.

May Jerry and Joan fly together with the Angels.