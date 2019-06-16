St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Gabris, Jerome R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Georgia E. Gabris (nee Horn); dear father of Jerry (Kathy) and Paul (Pam) Gabris; dear grandfather of Michelle (Frank) Petreikis, Lisa Gabris, Charlie (Stacy) Winkler, Nick (Brittany) and Maggie Gabris; dear great-grandfather of Max, Marcus and Hailey; dear brother of Maryann Azar; dear uncle of Joan Crader; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Jerome Gabris was a WWII Naval Veteran and an avid golfer. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, June 19, 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to a appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, June 18, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
