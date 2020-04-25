Smith, Jerome Was born on April 27th , 1948, in Newburgh, New York. He was the fourth child of Elizabeth Marshall. He graduated from Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, then continued his education at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts. Jerome also matriculated at The Wake Forest University, Babcock School of Business MBA Program in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. On June 15th, 1970, Jerome married Patrice Hill in St. Louis, Missouri and to this union three daughters were born, known as the "Three Jay Girls", Jerolyn, Jacquelyn and Jocelyn. He took great pride in raising and watching his daughters grow through all their academic and sporting endeavors, always there to cheer them on. Jerome was employed at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for twenty years as a supervisor in the Circulation Department. In 2000, Jerome married Hattie Mae Thompson in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a member of First Missionary Baptist Church of Robertson in Hazelwood, Missouri. Throughout his life, fishing has always been a great passion. Any clear day was a good day for fishing. He also enjoyed gardening and maintained a garden of his own for many years. Watching sports and playing along with Jeopardy contestants from home were favorite hobbies. Jerry was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed attending games and collecting commemorative World Series Rings. On Monday, April 20th, 2020, God called Jerome to his heavenly home. His mother, Elizabeth Marshall, sister Betty Marshall, sister Claire Marshall, and brother Donald Marshall preceded him in death. He leaves a sister Doris Marshall, brother Dennis Marshall, three daughters, Jerolyn Kight of Atlanta, GA, Jacquelyn Smith of Atlanta, GA, Jocelyn Smith of Alexandria, VA, son-In-law, Ron Kight of Atlanta, GA, three grandchildren Blake Kight, London Smith, and Drew Kight. He also leaves stepchildren Vernetta Mason, Starshai Turner, Jacqueline Christian, Cozy Thompson and a host of nieces and nephews. His memory lives on through his faithful and dear friends William McMath, Arthur Kirkwood, Brian Malcolm, First Baptist Church family, and his infamous McDonald's Crew. Arrangements are being handled by Austin Layne Mortuary. Services: A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held Monday, 4/27/20, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. The Funeral Service will only be viewed via YouTube Live Stream. Link can be found by searching Austin Layne Renaissance Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store