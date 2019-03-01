Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Allan Lewis. View Sign

Lewis, Jerry Allan of Wentzville, MO, form- erly of Keller, TX, passed away Wednesday, Febru- ary 27, 2019 at the age of 67. Survived by wife Jackie Lewis; children Jason (Christina) Lewis and Jennie Lewis; sisters Gail (Bob) Wuebbels and Donna Lewis; inlaws Gerry Murray, Judie (Mark) Fitzgerald, Roy (Mary Jane) Field, David (Jori) Field, Tony (Michelle) Field, and Tim (Leti) Field; best friends Kerry & Sharon Kane & Family; and numerous nieces & nephews & great nieces and nephews other relative and many friends. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Marian Lewis. Proudly served in the United States Navy. Services: Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to MD ANDERSON Houston, TX which helped Jerry so much through his 20-year battle with G.I.S.T. Visit









