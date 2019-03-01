Jerry Allan Lewis

Lewis, Jerry Allan of Wentzville, MO, form- erly of Keller, TX, passed away Wednesday, Febru- ary 27, 2019 at the age of 67. Survived by wife Jackie Lewis; children Jason (Christina) Lewis and Jennie Lewis; sisters Gail (Bob) Wuebbels and Donna Lewis; inlaws Gerry Murray, Judie (Mark) Fitzgerald, Roy (Mary Jane) Field, David (Jori) Field, Tony (Michelle) Field, and Tim (Leti) Field; best friends Kerry & Sharon Kane & Family; and numerous nieces & nephews & great nieces and nephews other relative and many friends. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Marian Lewis. Proudly served in the United States Navy. Services: Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to MD ANDERSON Houston, TX which helped Jerry so much through his 20-year battle with G.I.S.T. Visit Baue.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
