Carinci, Jerry Angelo

Born December 27, 1943 in Erie, Pennsylvania, died April 5, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. Preceded in death by parents, Guerino and Mary Carinci, and brother Raymond Carinci.

Survived by wife and best friend Carol Carinci; sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Joseph Herbulock of New Brighton, Minnesota; nephews Ben Bamsey of Roswell, Georgia, and Matt Bamsey of Louisville, Kentucky; nieces Dacia Herbulock of Wellington, New Zealand, and Allison Carinci of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

After graduating from Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie, Pennsylvania Jerry attended Slippery Rock University, the University of Iowa and Washington University in St. Louis. He taught Spanish for more than 30 years at John Burroughs School during which time he served as chairman of the Modern Languages Department, conducted admissions interviews, coached track and directed the Spanish Exchange program.

Jerry was a wonderful photographer. He collected Native American art and orchids. He enjoyed scuba diving, reading, movies, Jimmy Buffett, his dogs, sports cars and travel. He was never happier than when he was planning his next trip.

Services: There will be no services at this time. Memorial donations may be made to: Cathedral Preparatory School, 225 West 9th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16501.