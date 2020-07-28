1/
Jerry Brown
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brown, Jerry

Passed peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in St. Louis after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born October 23, 1932, he is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Sherman Brown and children Tracie (Steve) Engel, Richard (Sue) Brown and Kevin (Flor) Brown; stepchildren David (Jamie) Sherman, Laura (Steve) Simberg, Bonnie (Doug) Nix, and Doug (Renee) Lefrak and 5 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-grandchildren. Son of the late Samuel Brown and the late Rose P. Brown. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Former spouses were Nancy Brown and the late Fran Lefrak-Brown with whom he co-founded Circle of Hope bracelets. He was a high school gymnast at Soldan, and then a graduate of Washington University. Jerry was a co-owner of United Electric Supply Co. in St. Louis for 30 years, and held a number of different titles including president of the company. He enjoyed fishing, sailing on his boat Avatar, golf, dancing, stamp collecting, pastries and especially the Cardinals. His gentle, loving manner will be missed by all.

Services: A private family service will be held. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Contributions can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017 or a charity of your choice.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
(314) 367-0438
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved