Passed peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in St. Louis after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born October 23, 1932, he is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Sherman Brown and children Tracie (Steve) Engel, Richard (Sue) Brown and Kevin (Flor) Brown; stepchildren David (Jamie) Sherman, Laura (Steve) Simberg, Bonnie (Doug) Nix, and Doug (Renee) Lefrak and 5 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-grandchildren. Son of the late Samuel Brown and the late Rose P. Brown. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Former spouses were Nancy Brown and the late Fran Lefrak-Brown with whom he co-founded Circle of Hope bracelets. He was a high school gymnast at Soldan, and then a graduate of Washington University. Jerry was a co-owner of United Electric Supply Co. in St. Louis for 30 years, and held a number of different titles including president of the company. He enjoyed fishing, sailing on his boat Avatar, golf, dancing, stamp collecting, pastries and especially the Cardinals. His gentle, loving manner will be missed by all.

Services: A private family service will be held. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Contributions can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017 or a charity of your choice.

