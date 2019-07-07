|
|
Bridges, Jerry D. Butterball Friday, July 5, 2019. Beloved father of Paul (Penny) Bridges; dear grandpa of Allison, Torri, Taylor and the late Zachary Bridges; great-grandpa of Aubrey; brother of Barbara (the late Bob) Mutter, Wayne (Jan), Larry (Jan) Bridges; nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, July 9, 3-8 p.m. then to Peace Lutheran Church Wednesday, July 10, for 10:00 a.m. service. Entombment Mount Hope Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019