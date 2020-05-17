Jerry Edward Klenke
Klenke Jerry Edward 85 years old from Ballwin, Missouri passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Jerry is survived by Virginia Klenke his loving wife of 66 years and his children Ken Fletcher, Michael Fletcher, Gaye (Ken) Schrautemeier, Jerry (Carolyn) Klenke, David (Diane) Klenke, Rick (Karen) Klenke, Chris (Mary) Klenke, Tom ( Billie) Klenke, Jill (Darin) Webb. Affectionately known as "Grumpy," Jerry was the grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. In addition to raising his family, Jerry worked as a lithographer for 49 years. He served as an appointed member of the Board of Adjustments for the city of Ballwin. He enjoyed volunteering at Ballwin Ballpark, playing golf and spending time with his friends. Services: A mass will be held at St. Claire of Assisi in memory of Jerry at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate your prayers or donations to the Parkinson's Association.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
