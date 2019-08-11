St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Hatler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Eugene Hatler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Eugene Hatler Obituary

Hatler, Jerry Eugene

Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Beloved husband for 62 years of Joan Hatler (nee Hardy); loving father of Randy Hatler and Nancy (Brian) Creath; dear grand-father of Brandon Creath, Tyler Creath and Dylan Creath, U.S.M.C.; dear brother-in-law of Helen Durbin and Robert Hardy.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS

AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, August 13, 10 a.m. Inter-

ment J.B. National Cemetery.

Memorials to Wounded

Warrior Project or

appreciated. Visitation Monday,

4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now