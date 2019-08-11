|
|
Hatler, Jerry Eugene
Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Beloved husband for 62 years of Joan Hatler (nee Hardy); loving father of Randy Hatler and Nancy (Brian) Creath; dear grand-father of Brandon Creath, Tyler Creath and Dylan Creath, U.S.M.C.; dear brother-in-law of Helen Durbin and Robert Hardy.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS
AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, August 13, 10 a.m. Inter-
ment J.B. National Cemetery.
Memorials to Wounded
Warrior Project or
appreciated. Visitation Monday,
4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019