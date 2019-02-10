|
|
Gray, Jerry Proud veteran, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice Gray (nee Huffines); dear father of Jennifer (Mike) Neuhoff; dear grandpa of Emma and Drew; dear bother of Ruth (Glen) Rhodes, Jude (the late Keith) Krieger and the late Bonnie (the late Jack) Strecker; dear brother-in-law of Charlie (Beth) Huffines, Connie (Jimi) Blake, the late Brent (the late Wanda) Huffines, and the late Janet (the late Gary) Gardner. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, February 13, at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Paralyzed Veterans of America or the ALS Association appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019