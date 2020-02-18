Douglas, Jerry H.

age 89, died 2-15-20 in St. Louis. Born in Springfield, MO to Herbert and Edith Douglas on 12-21-30, Jerry is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jessie B. Douglas; children John (Mary), Jeanne, Joy (Paul) and Jeff; grandchildren Brian, Marty, Tara, Ben, Maggie, Grace, Joe, Matt, Julia and seven great-grandchildren.

Jerry was Pastor Emeritus at Calvary Presbyterian Church in St. Louis. A graduate of Missouri State University (1952), McCormick Seminary (1955), D.Min-Eden Seminary (1973). He served as pastor for five Missouri congregations and was a member of the Giddings-Lovejoy Presbytery.

Services: Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 3400 Lemay Ferry Road. Reception to follow.