Swaim, Jerry L. 84, of Flowery Branch, GA, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Mr. Swaim was born September 23, 1934 in Bismarck, ND to the late Harold E. and Marie Lee Swaim, Sr. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Flowery Branch and taught school for 31 years through the Special District of St. Louis County. Mr. Swaim married his loving wife on June 9, 1956 and moved to Flowery Branch in 2002 from St. Louis. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather and Christian man, he was very handy with woodworking and mechanics. Mr. Swaim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie Baumker Swaim of Flowery Branch, GA; son and daughter-inlaw, Mark and Terri Swaim of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Mark (Stephanie) Swaim, Jr., Zachary Swaim and Noah Swaim; brother, Harold Swaim, Jr. of Warrenton; sister, Marie Patricia Patty Swaim of Woodson Terrace; several nephews; and one niece. He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Lee Swaim, Jr.; parents; and brothers, Kenneth Swaim and Robert Swaim. Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170, St. Louis (314-426-6000), Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a graveside service immediately following at Valhalla Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of your own choice.





9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD

Saint Louis , MO 63134

