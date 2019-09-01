Higginbotham, Jerry Lee

Jerry Lee Higginbotham, of

Webster Groves, birdied his last hole before walking to the clubhouse to rehash the round with his golf buddies, on August 27, 2019. A lifetime player, he often shot below his age of 84 years.

Jerry was the devoted husband of Mona Stevens Higginbotham for 62 years; father of Lisa Gayle Sherrill (Steve), Julie Lynn Mallette (Kent), and Neal Brian Higginbotham (Alyson). He was the biggest fan of, and devoted, loving grandfather to Casey Sherrill, Luke Sherrill, and Austin Sherrill; Adam Mallette (Karri) and Emily Gohdes (Paul); and Ryan Higginbotham. He was the great-grandfather to Mavrik Mallette. Jerry was the oldest brother to Linda Longerbone (Richard) and Tim Higginbotham (Debbie).

A native of Indiana, graduate of Ball State University and Washington University, Jerry retired from Special School District of St. Louis County where he served as a district administrator and school Principal.

He was a long-time member of Eliot Chapel in Kirkwood, and loved singing in the choir, and found beauty in the classics and classical music. Jerry had a lifetime passion for golf. He was a competitive player, and worked or volunteered in many aspects of the game, including United States Golf Association rules official and golf course rater, as well as the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association.

Condolences may be sent to: [email protected] Arrangements will be private.