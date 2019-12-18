|
Sills, Jerry Lee
passed away, Friday, December 13, 2019, at the age of 76. Loving father of Davin (Laurie) Sills and Shauna (Brian) Beck; proud grandfather of Kendall, Justin, Josie and Cody; beloved son of the late Lon and Georgie Sills; dear friend to many.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or the American Stroke/. Visitation Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. with a reception immediately to follow in the Schrader Family Center from 3-6 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019