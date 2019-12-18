St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
More Obituaries for Jerry Sills
Jerry Lee Sills

Jerry Lee Sills Obituary

Sills, Jerry Lee

passed away, Friday, December 13, 2019, at the age of 76. Loving father of Davin (Laurie) Sills and Shauna (Brian) Beck; proud grandfather of Kendall, Justin, Josie and Cody; beloved son of the late Lon and Georgie Sills; dear friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or the American Stroke/. Visitation Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. with a reception immediately to follow in the Schrader Family Center from 3-6 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
